Bagby and Jelinek tell EW that the fan-favorite characters aren't returning to Salem for the Disney sequel.

Our hearts are melting over Jay and Ice not returning for Hocus Pocus 2 alongside the resurrected Sanderson witches, played again by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Actors Larry Bagby and Tobias Jelinek — who portrayed the fan-favorite high school bullies in Disney's 1993 original — exclusively tell EW that they weren't invited to reprise their parts in the upcoming sequel.

"Unfortunately, I am not a part of it," Bagby says, though he recalls his manager submitting him for a small role as the owner of the Salem Magic Shoppe, which can be seen operating out of the former Sanderson house in the first teaser trailer. "I never got an audition for that," he says. "But that would've been clever, even me just playing a cop or something."

"Jay and Ice will not be in Hocus Pocus 2," Jelinek adds in a separate phone call, going on to reference Disney's anniversary special that premiered in 2018. "The 25-year bash, that really felt like Hocus Pocus 2, because we had Kenny Ortega directing, and it was the first time the original producers and all the kids were there.... even though we're not in Hocus Pocus 2, it felt like we got to have our reunion on TV."

HOCUS POCUS Tobias Jelinek and Larry Bagby reportedly not returning for 'Hocus Pocus 2' | Credit: Buena Vista

Bagby also says that an agent at Coolwaters Productions pitched an idea to producer David Kirschner which would've involved Jay and Ice returning in an end-credits scene, hanging from the cages they were last seen locked inside within the Sanderson house at the end of the first movie. (EW has reached out to Disney and Kirschner for more information.)

It would have been "one of those fun little things for fans," Bagby says.

When asked to speculate where Ice might be now in the world of the films, Bagby sees the character in line with the kinds of parts he plays now: "Authoritative, mean, bully, bad guys." He adds, "It would've been fun to have him as a gym teacher or a local cop in the area — or Tobias and I going out to the schools, maybe our kids are now bullies or being bullied, and we're having to come back and pick on the kids in high school again because our kids are getting bullied."

Hocus Pocus 2 Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker return in 'Hocus Pocus 2' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Disney+

Jelinek, who has since appeared in projects like Stranger Things and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., says he enjoys fan-created stories that continue the legacies of Jay and Ice — including one that sees him taking on the role of a principal at a local high school.

"He'd be atoning for his days as a bully. It's his growth story," Jelinek explains. "It's him facing his demons and learning how to be a good guy. It'd make a lot of sense for him. He'd understand the bad kids and be able to help them."

Bagby also notes that he's gotten closer to Jelinek since Hocus Pocus 2 was announced. They share an appearances manager and have traveled to various fan conventions together. He's also working on a new album of original music and gearing up to film a role in an upcoming indie feature called Rearview Window.

In addition to Midler, Parker, and Najimy, Doug Jones is the only other cast member from the first film confirmed to return for Hocus Pocus 2, after he originated the part of Billy Butcherson, Winifred's zombified ex-lover, nearly three decades ago. EW exclusively confirmed that Jason Marsden, the voice of Thackery Binx in animal form as a black cat, will not return to voice the feline that was seen in Tuesday's teaser trailer.

We also confirmed that Birch won't be back for the sequel due to other filming commitments, though a source told us that she was circling "a good supporting role" as an adult version of Dani who would've helped the three modern-day teens (Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, and Whitney Peak) thwart the witches plot for revenge.

Other new cast members on board for Hocus Pocus 2 and its Sept. 30 premiere date on Disney+ include Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson. EW also previously confirmed that RuPaul's Drag Race queens Kahmora Hall, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, and Ginger Minj would appear in a scene that sees the entertainers playing drag versions of Sarah, Mary, and Winifred, respectfully.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly All Stars 7 recaps and reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: