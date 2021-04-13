Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek return in this sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard.

All Ryan Reynolds' Michael Bryce wants to do is sit by the water, listen to Britney Spears, and read The Secret. But no. The first teaser trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, a sequel to 2017 action-comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard, rolls in to shatter that "bodyguarding sabbatical" he's been craving.

Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek also return for this new romp that sees con artist Sonia Kincaid (Hayek) recruiting Michael (Reynolds) to help her husband, hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson), who has been kidnapped by the mafia. And she's even more deranged than Darius, who was in need of Michael's bodyguard services in the first movie.

Now, all three are embroiled in a mysterious global plot involving a powerful madman, played by Antonio Banderas.

The trailer, highlighting Reynolds' Deadpool-ian brand of humor, rocks to the beat of Spears' "Hit Me Baby One More Time" — presumably because Michael needs to take one more hit from his hitman frenemy.

Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo also feature in the cast, who are all directed again by Patrick Hughes.

Now that the entire world seems to be starting up again after a tumultuous year, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has a new release date on June 16.

Watch the trailer above.