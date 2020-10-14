Glenn Close, Amy Adams serve Appalachian angst in first Hillbilly Elegy trailer

J.D. Vance's novel comes to the screen via Netflix and director Ron Howard.

By Joey Nolfi
October 14, 2020 at 09:32 AM EDT
Gird your loins: You've never seen Glenn Close and Amy Adams quite like this before.

The Oscar-nominated duo leads the first trailer for Ron Howard's upcoming drama Hillbilly Elegy as an Appalachian mother-daughter pair whose volatile relationship changes the course of a young man's life.

Based on author J.D. Vance's book of the same same, Hillbilly Elegy follows the writer (played by Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, who's on the verge of landing a prestigious job when a family crisis coaxes him back to the homeland he's long tried to purge from his life. There, he's forced back into a harsh dynamic of grappling with his mother Bev's (Adams) drug addiction balanced with memories of the whip-smart grandmother, Mamaw (Close), who raised him.

Awards pundits have speculated that Howard's film could be a major player in the upcoming Oscar race, particularly for the performances of Close and Adams, both of whom have received multiple Academy Award nods despite never winning.

Hillbilly Elegy — also starring Haley Bennett and Freida Pinto — is in select theaters around the country throughout November ahead of its Netflix streaming debut on Nov. 24. Watch the first trailer above.

