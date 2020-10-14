Glenn Close, Amy Adams serve Appalachian angst in first Hillbilly Elegy trailer

J.D. Vance's novel comes to the screen via Netflix and director Ron Howard.

Gird your loins: You've never seen Glenn Close and Amy Adams quite like this before.

The Oscar-nominated duo leads the first trailer for Ron Howard's upcoming drama Hillbilly Elegy as an Appalachian mother-daughter pair whose volatile relationship changes the course of a young man's life.

Based on author J.D. Vance's book of the same same, Hillbilly Elegy follows the writer (played by Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, who's on the verge of landing a prestigious job when a family crisis coaxes him back to the homeland he's long tried to purge from his life. There, he's forced back into a harsh dynamic of grappling with his mother Bev's (Adams) drug addiction balanced with memories of the whip-smart grandmother, Mamaw (Close), who raised him.

Awards pundits have speculated that Howard's film could be a major player in the upcoming Oscar race, particularly for the performances of Close and Adams, both of whom have received multiple Academy Award nods despite never winning.

Hillbilly Elegy — also starring Haley Bennett and Freida Pinto — is in select theaters around the country throughout November ahead of its Netflix streaming debut on Nov. 24. Watch the first trailer above.