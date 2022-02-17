Hell or High Water and The Eyes of Tammy Faye collaborator Gigi Pritzker's Madison Wells company will work on the project with the former secretary of state and co-author Louise Penny.

Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny are set to make their explosive blockbuster debut as producers of an upcoming movie adaptation of their novel State of Terror.

In collaboration with Hell or High Water producer Gigi Pritzker's independent media company Madison Wells (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Clinton and Penny will serve as executive producers and consultants on the thriller, which was inspired by Secretary of State (and former presidential candidate) Clinton's intimate familiarity with the highly intense world of foreign policy.

The book follows Secretary of State Ellen Adams, who joins the presidential administration of a political adversary. She soon faces a crisis after a series of terrorist attacks threaten to disrupt the global order and assembles a task force to confront the conflict.

"I am thrilled that my production company, HiddenLight, and I will be working with Madison Wells on this project. It's particularly exciting to be collaborating with such a talented team of women and we couldn't be more excited to see this story come to life," Clinton said in a statement.

Penny added, "Just when I thought co-writing State of Terror with my amazing friend Hillary could not get more exhilarating, along comes the remarkable opportunity to work with Gigi and Rachel at Madison Wells. Talk about badass women! Together we promise to create a production that will entertain, thrill, give pause for thought and perhaps even laughter, move the viewers, and break boundaries. Onward!"

State of Terror debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list upon its release in 2021 and earned solid reviews for its thrilling narrative. A release date and further cast and crew details for the State of Terror movie have yet to be announced.