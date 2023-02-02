Swamp Thing — TBA

DC is taking another crack at adapting the elemental hero Swamp Thing after the single-season TV series in 2019 and the 1982 Wes Craven film. The '80s stories by writer Alan Moore and artists Stephen Bissette and John Totleben remain some of the most beloved and influential superhero comics of all time, so perhaps it's no surprise that DC keeps going back to the swamp. Deadline reports that DC wants James Mangold to direct, but since the filmmaker has Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny later this year and a Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet in the works, it might be a while before he makes it to the swamp.