Here's when The Flash, Joker 2, Superman: Legacy, and more upcoming DC films are hitting theaters
The DC universe expanded and unfurled in new directions this week when James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the studio's film and TV plans for the next several years. Their announcement was so jam-packed with new projects that it's easy to get confused about what's coming out when — especially since there are still several movies on the calendar that predate Gunn and Safran's involvement in DC Films.
So here is our calendar of DC film premiere dates. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods — March 17
Asher Angel and Zachary Levi reprise their respective roles as teenager Billy Batson and Shazam, the full-grown champion he becomes when he says the magic word, in this upcoming sequel to the 2019 Big-influenced superhero movie. Joining the cast are Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler as the Daughters of Atlas.
The Flash — June 16
Despite Ezra Miller's year of high-profile arrests (they recently pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in a Vermont burglary case), The Flash is still set for release this summer after several years in development hell. Supposedly inspired by the 2011 event comic Flashpoint, the movie is poised to bring multiverse shenanigans to the DC film universe (welcoming both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, for example) and could be used as an in-universe explanation for the coming franchise reboot.
Blue Beetle — Aug. 18
Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) as Jamie Reyes, a teenager who bonds with an alien scarab that gives him a powerful (and very cool-looking) exoskeleton around his body. It will be DC's first Latino-led superhero film.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — Dec. 25
Rumors swirled last year that DC might recast Jason Momoa as a different character like Lobo, and the actor left a meeting with Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in January teasing "great news." All that said, his Aquaman sequel is still set for release this Christmas, and Momoa says that it ties into future DC projects.
Joker: Folie à Deux — Oct. 4, 2024
Director Todd Phillips and actor Joaquin Phoenix are reuniting for a sequel to the 2019 film that won the star an Oscar for Best Actor. This time, Lady Gaga's also along for the ride as Harley Quinn.
Superman: Legacy — July 11, 2025
So far, all we know about this coming Superman reboot is that it will be written by Gunn, hit theaters in 2025, and won't star Henry Cavill. Per DC, it will "focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing." Other key information (like who will direct, and who will portray the Man of Steel) has yet to be revealed.
The Batman: Part II — Oct. 3, 2025
Director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson will continue their dark, gritty Batman saga, but it will exist in a separate continuity from the main franchise. Gunn confirmed that DC will use the "Elseworlds" label (taken from the comics) to categorize movies like this and the Phillips/Phoenix Joker.
Swamp Thing — TBA
DC is taking another crack at adapting the elemental hero Swamp Thing after the single-season TV series in 2019 and the 1982 Wes Craven film. The '80s stories by writer Alan Moore and artists Stephen Bissette and John Totleben remain some of the most beloved and influential superhero comics of all time, so perhaps it's no surprise that DC keeps going back to the swamp. Deadline reports that DC wants James Mangold to direct, but since the filmmaker has Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny later this year and a Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet in the works, it might be a while before he makes it to the swamp.
The Brave and the Bold — TBA
Are you ready for more Batman? If Affleck and Keaton in The Flash and Pattinson in The Batman sequel weren't enough, the new DC continuity will introduce its Batman and Robin in this father-son story, inspired by writer Grant Morrison's comic run. In those comics, Dick Grayson was under the cowl while Damian Wayne served as Robin. But since then, Damian and Bruce have fought together more often.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow — TBA
This new take on Supergirl is inspired by a recent comic by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely.
The comic was a sci-fi take on True Grit in which Supergirl accompanied a young alien girl on her quest for revenge against those who destroyed her planet.
The Authority — TBA
Originally a part of DC's WildStorm imprint, the hard-nosed superteam known as The Authority will become a part of the main DC Films continuity as they "take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right," according to the DC announcement.
The Authority's members traditionally include Midnighter and Apollo, analogues for Batman and Superman who are also lovers, as well as Jenny Quantum, the "Spirit of the 21st Century" (who succeeded original leader Jenny Sparks, the "Spirit of the 20th Century").
