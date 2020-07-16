Henry Golding to lead voice cast for animated Tiger's Apprentice movie

Henry Golding, hear him roar.

The star of Crazy Rich Asians found his next project after filming Paramount Picture's G.I. Joe-based film Snake Eyes, and it's an animated movie adaptation of Laurence Yep's fantasy children's book The Tiger's Apprentice.

The film, also for Paramount (Animation), and the book tell of Tom, a young boy living in San Francisco who encounters a shape-shifting talking tiger named Mr. Hu. Under his protection and tutelage, Tom learns to become the next guardian of a magical phoenix. Yep's book trilogy, which includes Tiger's Blood and Tiger Magic, is steeped in the mythology around the Chinese Zodiac. Golding will voice Mr. Hu in the movie.

Carlos Baena, an animator from Pixar who worked on films like Wall-E and Toy Story 3, makes his feature film directing debut on The Tiger's Apprentice. David Magee, Harry Cripps, and Kyle Jarrow worked on the script.

Animation has been uniquely suited to weather the coronavirus storm as most of Hollywood was put on pause during quarantine efforts. Many filmmakers working with this medium are currently operating from remote locations, including creatives on Walt Disney Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon and Netflix's Pinocchio. As of now, The Tiger's Apprentice is scheduled for release on Feb. 11, 2022.

After busting on the scene with Crazy Rich Asians in 2018, Golding went on to appear in A Simple Favor, Monsoon, Last Christmas, and The Gentlemen. He will now star as the titular Snake Eyes, currently set for release this Oct. 23.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.