A fresh look at Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins has finally arrived ahead of the new release date for Henry Golding's big action movie, but it's not exactly the first look fans might be expecting.

EW can exclusively reveal Hasbro's upcoming G.I. Joe Classified Series toy line inspired by the Snake Eyes film. Golding appeared during the company's Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest panel on Friday to unbox his own action figure that reveals the title character's movie-accurate costume (as shown in the video above).

"Holy moly! That's my face!" Golding exclaims in reaction to himself in action-figure form. "It's even got the beard there, too."

Snake Eyes toys Image zoom G.I. Joe Snake Eyes figure. | Credit: Hasbro

Beyond a behind-the-scenes shot of Golding in character, with his back turned to the camera, Paramount Pictures hasn't released any images or trailers for Snake Eyes. The actor now prefaces that this toy line offers "a little teeny tiny glimpse into what we created" for the movie.

The six-inch-tall Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Classified Series figure, retailing at $19.99, comes with Morning Light, the character's new sword.

"The story behind that [sword] will be told in the movie," Golding promises. He also points to the classic Arashikage symbol on the figure's arm, which is the insignia for the Arashikage ninja clan in Japan to which Snake Eyes belongs.

The real costume used for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Golding said with a whistle, will have fans "frothing at the mouth."

Snake Eyes toys Image zoom G.I. Joe Storm Shadow figure. | Credit: Hasbro

The G.I. Joe Classified Series also features figures based on the film's depictions of Andrew Koji as Snake Eyes rival Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Cobra intelligence officer the Baroness, Samara Weaving as classic G.I. Joe character Scarlett, and Haruka Abe as Akiko. Each figure retails for $19.99 and stand at six inches.

Divergent series filmmaker Robert Schwentke directs Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which, as the name suggests, offers an origin story to the sword-swinging martial artist known as Snake Eyes. The character is typically never seen without his helmet, but the figure suggests we'll be seeing a lot of Golding in and out of his signature helmet.

Snake Eyes toys Image zoom G.I. Joe Scarlett figure. | Credit: Hasbro

"I think the heart of the story really is who Snake is and his journey as a person, really. Understanding his motivations," Golding previously told EW. "I can't give away too much, but it really focuses on the one person instead of having 20 people on screen and understanding background. We start from the beginning. And, hopefully, this launches an amazing franchise."

The G.I. Joe Classified Series seeks to capture the detail and "pulse-pounding excitement" of the film, which takes inspiration from Japanese samurai movies.

Snake Eyes toys Image zoom G.I. Joe Baroness figure. | Credit: Hasbro

Also featured in the cast but not seen in the new figures are Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Peter Mensah as Blind Master, and Takehiro Hira as Kenta.

"For us to never really see what is beneath the mask, it always missed something," Golding has said. "Snake Eyes was always seen as a weapon, as almost an inanimate object. But when you get to see someone's eyes, you get to see their past, you get to see their future, you get their personality behind that. And so, we throw it back right to the beginning and see how he progresses and how he develops into this most amazing character."

Snake Eyes toys Image zoom G.I. Joe Akiko figure. | Credit: Hasbro

After a series of delays prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is now slated to hit theaters July 23.

