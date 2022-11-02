Henry Cavill reacts to Twilight author saying he would have been the perfect Edward Cullen

The Superman wasn't aware of Stephanie Meyer's dreamcasting at the time, but adds "that would have been cool."

Henry Cavill isn't too bothered by the roles that got away in his career, including that of the leading role of Edward Cullen in Twilight.

The part is now synonymous with making Robert Pattinson a household name, but before the blockbuster films were cast, author Stephenie Meyer had Cavill in mind for the swoon-worthy role. She once wrote on her blog, "The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward. Henry Cavill is now 24 years old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn…"

When asked about the "famous near misses" throughout his career on a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Cavill said he wasn't too bothered by Pattinson nabbing the role, because he didn't even know about Meyer's dreamcasting until well after the first film in the franchise was in the can.

"I didn't know about the movie. I didn't know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn't quite the tool that it is now, and so I only found out afterwards," the Superman actor said. "I was like, 'Oh okay, that would have been cool.'"

Since he didn't know he was wanted in the part, he doesn't really consider it a miss, but he and Pattinson did battle for another role, which did in fact get away from Cavill — that of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

"Yeah, I remember that, definitely auditioned for that one... and did not get it," he said with a laugh. "The audition may have gone well, it may have gone terribly. I'm sure someone out there has footage which hopefully is locked away and will never be seen. But yeah, I didn't get it. It wasn't right."

Also in the podcast, Cavill talks about auditioning for the James Bond franchise, the past, present, and future of his Superman, Enola Holmes 2, The Witcher, and more. Watch the full conversation in the video below.

