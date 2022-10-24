Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman following Black Adam cameo
DC superhero movie fans need wonder no longer about Superman's screen future. Henry Cavill is officially back in the role following his end-credits cameo in Black Adam.
"I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman," Cavill said in an Instagram video posted Monday, following Black Adam's opening weekend. "The image you see on this post, and what you saw in Black Adam, are just a very small taste of things to come. There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all for your support and your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."
Cavill first portrayed Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, and continued playing the iconic superhero in two follow-up films from director Zack Snyder: 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League. But ever since Justice League underwhelmed at the box office, Cavill's superhero future has been shrouded in doubt.
After a cameo in 2018's Shazam! failed to materialize, Cavill wasn't set for any more Superman films. But the actor never gave up hope — even as he took on the lead role in Netflix's The Witcher, Cavill kept telling interviewers that "the cape is still in the closet." Fans of Snyder's films didn't give up either, eventually prevailing on WB to release an extended version of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max.
Last year, Warner Bros. announced that they were developing a new Superman movie written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Although it was widely assumed that film would feature a Black actor in the role, no stars or directors have been confirmed. So perhaps Cavill will end up starring in that project after all — or, as the actor said in an interview last year, "why not have multiple Supermen going on?" The studio has already taken that approach with the Joker — with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role for another film set apart from Barry Keoghan's version in The Batman — and Tyler Hoechlin has been playing the Man of Steel on The CW's Superman & Lois for multiple seasons now, so there's plenty of Superman to go around.
The immediate future likely involves a direct follow-up to Black Adam. Star Dwayne Johnson and producer Hiram Garcia have said they want to tell a "long-form" story across multiple movies about Johnson's magically-powered antihero and Cavill's Man of Steel.
Whatever comes first, it's clear Cavill can finally take the red cape out of his closet again.
