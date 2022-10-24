Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman following Black Adam cameo

After years of uncertainty and hope, the Man of Steel star confirms that he is taking the cape out of his closet and reprising his role as the iconic superhero.

DC superhero movie fans need wonder no longer about Superman's screen future. Henry Cavill is officially back in the role following his end-credits cameo in Black Adam.

"I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman," Cavill said in an Instagram video posted Monday, following Black Adam's opening weekend. "The image you see on this post, and what you saw in Black Adam, are just a very small taste of things to come. There's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all for your support and your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

MAN OF STEEL Henry Cavill as Superman in 'Man of Steel' | Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros

Cavill first portrayed Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, and continued playing the iconic superhero in two follow-up films from director Zack Snyder: 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League. But ever since Justice League underwhelmed at the box office, Cavill's superhero future has been shrouded in doubt.

The immediate future likely involves a direct follow-up to Black Adam. Star Dwayne Johnson and producer Hiram Garcia have said they want to tell a "long-form" story across multiple movies about Johnson's magically-powered antihero and Cavill's Man of Steel.

Whatever comes first, it's clear Cavill can finally take the red cape out of his closet again.

