Superman in a kilt? Henry Cavill to star in Highlander reboot

The Man of Steel and The Witcher actor says he's been getting in touch with his Scottish heritage lately.

Henry Cavill is going from capes to kilts.

The Man of Steel and Justice League actor is set to star in Lionsgate's reboot of the 1986 fantasy epic Highlander, which featured Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown in a tale of immortal warriors fighting each other to the death so that one can claim the ultimate prize.

Cavill himself shared the "very exciting" news Friday on Instagram. "I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad," he wrote. "From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers." (Queen famously contributed several songs to the Highlander soundtrack, and the film spawned two direct sequels and a TV show.)

Cavill added that he's been "dipping into some of my Scottish heritage" lately and inadvertently doing research for the film. To illustrate, he posted a photo of the books Those Bloody Kilts and So You're Going to Wear the Kilt, a dagger, and a bottle of what appears to be Scotch "straight from cask."

It's not yet known what character Cavill will be playing, and details about the plot of the new film are scarce.

John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski is directing the Highlander reboot, and told EW in 2019, "We're trying to really lay out this universe and not f--- it up to the point where you cannot continue this story. We love it so much, we're trying to treat it with a lot of care."

