The Hellraiser horror franchise withered on the vine under the stewardship of Bob Weinstein's Dimension Films, which released a string of underfinanced and hardly noticed sequels, including 2011's Hellraiser: Revelations and 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment. But fans of the pain-obsessed Pinhead and his fellow Cenobites may be entering a golden age with not one, but two new Hellraiser projects on the horizon.

In April 2020, Deadline reported that Spyglass Media had asked director David Bruckner (The Night House) to oversee its previously announced reboot of Clive Barker's original 1987 film, with Bruckner's regular collaborators Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski writing the screenplay from a story by David S. Goyer. That same month, HBO revealed that the cable network had recruited filmmaker David Gordon Green (2018's Halloween, Halloween Kills) to direct the initial episodes of a planned Hellraiser series, a continuation and expansion of the mythology with no connection to Bruckner's film.

HELLRAISER Doug Bradley as Pinhead in 1987's 'Hellraiser' | Credit: Everett Collection

Since then, not much news has surfaced about the latter project, but when EW recently chatted with Green about Halloween Kills, he confirmed that the TV show was still in the works.

"We've got it over at HBO, and that's not in script form yet, but it's being developed," the director said. EW spoke with Green the day of the announcement that Sense8 cast member Jamie Clayton is playing Pinhead in Bruckner's film. While he admitted he had not heard that news, he said that he was "excited" to see the movie and seemed unworried about the prospect of dueling Hellraiser projects.

"It's going to be fascinating because it's a different platform, different concept, different creators, but the same properties," Green said. "I'm not sure where that ends up and how that goes, but I'm very curious. It is a fun cultural experiment, right? To think there's a crew with a concept for a series [and] a crew with a concept for a movie taking the same mythology. I don't know, does it become like Deep Impact and Armageddon?"

The original Hellraiser starred Ashley Laurence as a young woman who solves a mysterious puzzle box, summoning a group of evil extra-dimensional beings. The Bruckner-directed Hellraiser film will debut on Hulu exclusively in the U.S.

Watch the trailer for the original Hellraiser movie above.

