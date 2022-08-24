The reimagining of the horror classic is now coming to Hulu this October.

Hellraiser Show More About Hellraiser type Movie genre Horror

Sense8 star Jamie Clayton is ready to raise some hell.

The first glimpse of the actress as the classic horror movie killer Pinhead has been revealed in a teaser video for the Hellraiser reboot, which is now coming to Hulu and will premiere Oct. 7.

It's not a great look at Clayton, as her visage is seen behind a moving logo treatment for the Hellraiser title, but Pinhead's pins are on full display.

The new Hellraiser, simply titled Hellraiser, is pegged as a reimagining of director Clive Barker's 1987 classic. David Bruckner is at the helm of the updated take, which sees a young woman struggling with addiction come into possession of an ancient puzzle box that can summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic alternate-dimensional beings.

Joining Clayton in this horror fest are actors Odessa A'zion (Fam), Adam Faison (Everything's Gonna Be Okay), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Brandon Flynn (Ratched), Aoife Hinds (The Long Call), Jason Liles (Rampage), Yinka Olorunnife (The Transporter), Selina Lo (Boss Level), Zachary Hing (Halo), Kit Clarke (Leonardo), Goran Visnjic (The Boys), and Hiam Abbass (Succession).

Hulu wasn't the most expected destination for Hellraiser, but the streaming platform had great success earlier this year with the release of the Predator prequel movie Prey. According to Hulu, Prey was such a hit with viewers it's currently the biggest premiere for the platform to date, including both movie and TV projects. Here's hoping Hellraiser will find similar success.

HBO is also in early development on a Hellraiser TV series. It seems we won't be pining for Pinheads anytime soon.

Related content: