The Hellraiser movies, ranked

9. Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Sequel number seven is a fascinating animal. Many of the Hellraiser movies from the '90s clearly influenced the Saw franchise, which launched in 2004. Hellworld is the point at which the series begins to cannibalize itself, shamelessly lifting the saturated palette, gory traps, and twisty ending from Saw's playbook and effectively becoming an imitation of an imitation.

Once again directed by Rick Bota (returning for his third time in the director's chair), this entry exists in a universe where Hellraiser is a series of films as well as an online role-playing game (shades of Halloween: Resurrection here), and follows a group of middle-aged "teens" who convene after the suicide of one of their own who became obsessed with the game. Because this is a movie from 2005, they attend a Hellraiser-themed rave, where they are summarily picked off one by one. Whether it's the work of Pinhead, or the creepy host (Lance Henriksen), will not be revealed until the end, though it's fairly obvious from the jump.

Bota's Saw riff is a rather dazzling feat, seeing as Hellworld was released nearly two months in advance of Saw II and preempted many of that series' worst instincts. Enjoyment of Hellworld entirely depends on how fond you are of glossy, marginally performed studio horror from this time, as well as your tolerance for films in which the most entertaining aspects occur by accident. (A choice exposition dump in the opening minutes: "Mike, cenobites don't exist. And even if they do, I never opened the Lament Configuration, which we know isn't real anyway." Hey, thanks for the heads up!)

Hellworld finds Bota attempting to inject the proceedings with a Scream-style meta-comedy that will only flummox its audience. Considering this was released five years after Scream 3 and Jamie Blanks' Valentine, the collective death knell of so-called trendy horror, the tone of this sequel is all the more peculiar. If the intent was to reinvigorate the franchise with a post-modern twist, it could not have been done any less successfully; the comedic flourishes here are so bizarrely out of place that they eventually approach a level of surreal brilliance.