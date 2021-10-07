Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton to play Pinhead in new Hellraiser film

We have such news to tell you!

Spyglass Media Group and Hulu have announced that production has wrapped on their re-imagining of the horror classic Hellraiser, and also revealed that Sense8 actress Jamie Clayton is playing the villainous character of Pinhead. The role was originally played by Doug Bradley, who returned in many of the franchise's sequels.

The cast of the new film also includes Odessa A'zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, and Hiam Abbass. David Bruckner is directing from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, with story by David S. Goyer. Bruckner, Collins, and Piotrowski recently collaborated on the supernatural thriller The Night House. The new Hellraiser's producers include Clive Barker, who wrote and directed the original 1987 film.

Jamie Clayton, HELLRAISER Jamie Clayton, and Doug Bradley in 'Hellrasier' | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Everett Collection

"It's been such an honor to have Clive on board to help support and shepherd us through the incredible universe he created so long ago," Bruckner said in a statement. "Combined with a fearless and committed cast, including the amazing Jamie Clayton, who fully embodies the role as the Hell Priest, we're aiming to create a very special new chapter in the Hellraiser legacy."

"Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner's new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it's never been before," said Barker. "This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn't expect. David and his team are steeped in the story's mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation."

The original Hellraiser starred Ashley Laurence as a young woman who solves a mysterious puzzle box, summoning a group of pain-obsessed extra-dimensional beings known as Cenobites, whose ranks include Pinhead.

The new Hellraiser will debut exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu.