We asked the cast of the franchise reboot to name the first horror movie to scare the s--- out of them.

The cast of the new Hellraiser is hoping to terrify viewers when the franchise reboot premieres Oct. 7 on Hulu. But what was the first film to scare the s--- out of stars Odessa A'zion, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Adam Faison, and Jamie Clayton, who plays the pain-loving Pinhead? Find out (if you dare!) below...

JAMIE CLAYTON: The first movie that scared the s--- out of me? Probably Audition by Takashi Miike. But the first panic attack I ever had was in that movie Life. I had a panic attack, and there was a fight happening in the theater, and the movie was happening, and I was like, oh, my God, I can't breathe! [Laughs]

HELLRAISER, LIFE Jamie Clayton in 'Hellraiser' (2020) and Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Life.' | Credit: Spyglass Media Group; Everett Collection

ODESSA A'ZION: The first film that scared the s--- out of me was The Fly. That was the first horror movie that I watched where I was like, "I want to watch a really scary movie!" and my Mom (actress Pamela Adlon) was like, "Alright, watch Brundle-fly!" Yeah, that freaked [me out]. One thing I'm very grateful about is, we didn't have to play with bugs in our movie, like the second Hellraiser. No way that I would do well with like maggots crawling on me. Ugh. No thank you.

BRANDON FLYNN: The first film that scared the life out of me was Silence of the Lambs. I was 9 years old, and the [senator]'s daughter's driving, and right before she gets kidnapped there's a Tom Perry song, "American Girl," playing. My family were big Tom Petty fans and I couldn't even hear the song for like weeks. Not to mention all the questions that, as a 9-year-old, were just swimming around in my brain [because of the film]. Like, what?

ADAM FAISON: I think it might have either been Jacob's Ladder or 28 Days Later. There's this image that I always think about in Jacob's Ladder, where the car is going, and there's this sort of distortion in the faces, and it still terrifies me. That scene for some reason, it's just so simple but it's so scary and so I'd say probably that moment was one where I was haunted by that and even years later.

DREW STARKEY: I think The Shining, when I was far too young to be watching The Shining. Those images stuck in my head and I think it was the same way with Hellraiser, watching it for the first time. I never forgot those images of bloody Frank, you know. It's a more complex type of horror and it's not jump scares or anything; it's just there's something off about it. But The Shining just wrecked me. I couldn't go to sleep for, I think, a couple of years after The Shining. It destroyed me.

The new Hellraiser debuts Oct. 7 on Hulu. Watch Jamie Clayton and director David Bruckner talk about the film above and see the film's trailer below.

