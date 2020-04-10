Hellraiser reimagining pins down screenwriters and director

The people responsible for showing horror fans such sights in the new Hellraiser film will be director David Bruckner and writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, EW can confirm.

The trio previously collaborated on the Rebecca Hall-starring thriller The Night House which sold for $12 million at the recent Sundance Film Festival. This reimagining of Hellraiser is produced by Spyglass Media. It was announced last year that Batman Begins and Man of Steel screenwriter David S. Goyer would produce and write the story for what is being described as a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining.”

Image zoom Everett Collection

The original Hellraiser movie was written and directed by Clive Barker and released in 1987. The film starred Ashley Laurence as a young woman named Kirsty who accidentally unleashes pain-obsessed creatures called Cenobites, including their leader Pinhead who was portrayed in an iconic performance by Doug Bradley. Hellraiser inspired nine sequels including 2000's Hellraiser: Inferno — which was directed by future Doctor Strange filmmaker Scott Derrickson — and, most recently, 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment.

Bruckner's other credits include segments of the horror anthologies V/H/S and Southbound and the 2017 movie The Ritual. Collins and Piotrowski previously wrote 2017's Super Dark Times.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

