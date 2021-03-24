Shazam! Helen Mirren is about to get evil in superhero sequel Fury of the Gods

The Queen has leveled up to a god.

Helen Mirren has signed on to play the villainous Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to New Line and DC's 2019 film Shazam.

Mirren joins Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Rachel Zegler (of the forthcoming West Side Story remake) in the cast. The sequel will continue the story of teenager Billy Batson (Angel) who, upon reciting the magic word "Shazam," is struck by the godly lightning and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego (Levi).

The Oscar winner won't be the only deity around, of course. Shazam is a kid-at-heart superhero who is bestowed with the powers of six gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.

Helen Mirren, Shazam Image zoom Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Steve Wilkie/DC Comics

The same filmmaking team from the first movie has reunited to create the sequel. David F. Sandberg is directing from a screenplay by Henry Gayden, and Peter Safran is producing through the Safran Company.

In addition to the Shazam sequel, Mirren has a starring role in the upcoming anthology series Solos and she will be reprising her role as Queenie in the latest Fast & Furious installment, F9.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will release June 2, 2023.