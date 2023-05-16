YAS, The Queen! Helen Mirren and her ombré hair hold court on the Cannes red carpet

Helen Mirren is 77 and still slaying red carpets. Her latest victim: the Cannes Film Festival.

The Dame looked dame good, putting the "wink" in her periwinkle gown with her matching blue and purple ombré hair styled in a messy up-do.

And the L'Oreal spokeswoman completed the look with a fan bearing the brand's slogan, and perhaps her personal mantra: #WorthIt.

British actress Helen Mirren arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images) Helen Mirren at the Cannes Film Festival | Credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty

The 1923 star is no stranger to a dramatic hair color moment, telling PEOPLE in 2019 that she, like so many before her, was inspired by America's Next Top Model.

"I was watching an episode of America's Next Top Model and there was this little English girl on it. She had bright pink hair and she looked so great. Normally, she had sort of whitey-blonde [hair], like me," Mirren said.

Mirren went pink for the 2019 Cannes red carpet after realizing that dying her hair was "something you could come and go with really easily. So I thought, 'Well, I'll do pink for the night.'"

This time she may have opted for a darker hue, but she still managed to light up the annual French film festival.

