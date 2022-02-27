Antony and Cleopatra (1965)

Attending drama school was "financially out of my league," says Helen Mirren, who instead studied teaching and participated in a "summer camp of sorts" that facilitated youth productions in "proper theaters." At 20, she played Cleopatra at the Old Vic, which led to an offer to join the Royal Shakespeare Company. "I had a terrible cold," she recalls of the performance. "I felt awful and learned you have to go on."

I can be very self-critical. I don't like looking at myself, and the downside of fame is having to read about yourself. There was a time when I had to read reviews of the work I'd just done, and that's not easy. I don't like critics—it seems like a weird thing to sit back and criticize what people are doing. Their job in life is to be critical, and I think that's horrible. Still, I wouldn't mind seeing how awful I was in some of the early TV work I did in England in the '70s. [laughs] I was terrible.