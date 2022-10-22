Now this is the greatest thing to happen since Midol!

On Friday, Heather Matarazzo posted an adorable throwback photo of her, Kirsten Dunst, and Rachael Leigh Cook on the set of the 1998 coming-of-age comedy All I Wanna Do. The behind-the-scenes snapshot featured the girls — who were between the ages of 16 and 19 at the time — sitting at a lunch table together dressed in their very best school uniforms.

"Packing up my home office and came across this gem," Matarazzo captioned the image. She also added the hashtag "no more little white gloves," a nod to the clique's rally cry in the movie.

Set in 1963, All I Wanna Do — also known as Strike! and The Hairy Bird — centered around a crew of friends studying at the prestigious Miss Godard's Preparatory School for Girls. When headmaster Miss McVane (Lynn Redgrave) announces that they will soon be merging with local boys' school St. Ambrose, the pals launch an all-out war to keep the institutions separate.

The film, which was directed by Sarah Kernochan (9½ Weeks, What Lies Beneath), featured a star-studded crop of rising talent that included Dunst, Matarazzo, and Cook as well as Gaby Hoffmann, Vincent Kartheiser, Merritt Wever, Matthew Lawrence, and Hayden Christensen.

In a 2000 review, EW critic Lisa Schwarzbaum called All I Wanna Do a "knock-kneed but likable just-for-girls drama," adding, "Kernochan warmly recreates some traditional rites of passage (flirting with a townie, tormenting a hated teacher) and demonstrates that certain modern dangers (bulimia, sexual harassment) aren't so modern after all."

