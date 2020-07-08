HBO Max viewers are in for a wild ride. The new streaming service has acquired a highly anticipated documentary about Action Park, the infamous New Jersey amusement park that had its heyday in the '80s and '90s and was known as the most dangerous water park in the world.

Class Action Park is produced and directed by Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges. The project has been a long time coming, with the documentary being an expansion of the viral 2013 short Porges helped make called The Most Insane Amusement Park Ever.

The park has inspired many film, TV, and book projects, including Johnny Knoxville's 2018 movie Action Point.

The documentary will for the first time bring real-life footage and testimonials of the park, leading to "insane stories of lawlessness and injury," as HBO Max original content head Sarah Aubrey said in a statement.

Class Action Park will premiere in August. Check out the trailer above.