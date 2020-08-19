First trailer for HBO Max doc Class Action Park covers crime and death by wave pool

On Wednesday, HBO Max released the first trailer for Class Action Park, a true crime story about the world's most dangerous amusement park.

Through archival footage of the park's wild attractions, like a water slide with a loop at the end of it, and interviews with those familiar with the New Jersey staple, the documentary explains just how owner Eugene Mulvihill was able to keep such a liability factory open through the '80s and '90s.

As one testimonial explains the dubious way the park got insurance, another from comedian Chris Gethard boldly notes, "Nobody should ever be the second person to die in a wave pool. Close the f—ing wave pool."

Class Action Park is produced and directed by Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges, with an original score from The Holladay Brothers. In addition to the highlights listed above, the film helps unearth some never-before-seen documents and recordings to finally tell the full truth about the infamous park for the first time ever.

The documentary will premiere on HBO Max on Aug. 27. Watch the first official trailer above.