director Justin Simien tells EW of translating the ride to film.

There's always "room for one more" happy haunt in director Justin Simien's Haunted Mansion film, and it could be you.

Disney unveiled Tuesday the first full-length trailer for the Dear White People creator's movie adaptation of the beloved Disneyland ride, and the extended preview suggests that the film is just as entertaining (and slightly horrifying) as the experience it's based on.

The film follows Rosario Dawson as a single mother who moves herself into a New Orleans manor, only to realize it's infested with spiritual squatters. She enlists a team of paranormal experts (LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis) to help get rid of them, but they put up a menacing fight.

In the new preview, Dawson and her crew confront the inhabitants of the house, including a particularly harrowing run-in with Jared Leto's Hatbox Ghost. Also spotted: a doom buggy and the trio of hitchhiking ghosts that appear inside riders' vehicles near the end of the ride at both Disneyland and Disney World.

Hitchhiking ghosts in 'Haunted Mansion' trailer Hitchhiking ghosts in 'Haunted Mansion' trailer | Credit: Disney

"We got down to the point where we were obsessing over the angle you first see the mansion when you walk onto the ride in Disneyland, when we see it through the gates and we see the pillars," he explains of framing the physical set for the film. "That angle has to hit. That's how specific we were. When you first glide through the dining hall and you see the waltzing dancers, that angle had to be right, because that's the one where you gasp on the ride."

(L-R): Tiffany Haddish as Harriet, Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, and Danny DeVito as Bruce in Disney's live-action HAUNTED MANSION. Photo by Jalen Marlowe. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Haunted Mansion' | Credit: Jalen Marlowe/disney

Haunted Mansion — also starring Danny Devito, Dan Levy, and Winona Ryder — releases July 28 in theaters. Watch the full trailer above.

