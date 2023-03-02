Watch Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, and Owen Wilson take on the spooks in first Haunted Mansion trailer

Welcome, foolish mortals! Disney has released a to-die-for trailer for Justin Simien's upcoming star-studded Haunted Mansion remake.

A fresh take on the 2003 fantasy film based on the beloved Walt Disney theme park attraction and starring Eddie Murphy, Simien's version centers on Dawson's single mother Gabbie, who unwittingly moves into a ghost-ridden mansion in New Orleans with her son (Chase Dillon).

Gabbie soon learns she'll need to do more than light a scented candle to shift the spooky atmosphere — she's gonna have to bring in the big guns. Enter: the aforementioned heroes as well as characters played by Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

Haunted Mansion | Official Teaser Trailer Chase Dillon and Rosario Dawson in 'Haunted Mansion' | Credit: Disney

Simien, best known for his Dear White People film and series, says the project stemmed from his previous work experience at Disneyland. "It was the best summer job I ever had," he revealed at Disney's D23 Expo last year. "I used to ride the Haunted Mansion on breaks. There was something about that ride that I felt was there in the script. I wanted to be sure all the Easter Eggs are there because I'm a nerd."

Curtis, who plays Madame Leota in the film, teased the "yummy" flick to EW last year. "I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," she said. "You know, it's cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it's all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it's always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I'm seeing, and what I've heard, Justin has made something yummy."

She added, "It's modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It's scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there's a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

Haunted Mansion starts possessing theaters July 28. Watch the first teaser trailer above.

