Haunted Mansion cast: See who's who in the Disney reboot

Picking up the floating candelabra for Disney's big-budget reboot, director Justin Simien's new Haunted Mansion cast lead the spirited film through a family horror tale packed with spirited references to the beloved Disneyland ride upon which writer Katie Dippold's story is based.

LaKeith Stanfield as Ben

Haunted Mansion LaKeith Stanfield as Ben in 'Haunted Mansion.' | Credit: Disney

It's not all happy haunts and moody, grim, grinning ghosts nestled within the walls of Haunted Mansion. The story of Stanfield's Ben, a New Orleans-based inventor and paranormal tour guide, packs the film with an emotional core that will move you to tears by the time the credits roll. Before Gabbie pulls him out of his mundane existence by hiring him to vanquish pesky ghouls invading her home, we learn that Ben's connection to the afterlife is rooted in the death of his beloved wife, with whom he attempts to connect by making a special camera lens that can capture ghostly images. Along the way, the grieving Ben reluctantly forges a bond with Gabbie and her son, Travis (Chase W. Dillon), that opens new spiritual pathways he never saw coming, even with the help of his camera that can "see the unseen," as he says.

Rosario Dawson as Gabbie

Haunted Mansion Rosario Dawson as Gabbie in 'Haunted Mansion.' | Credit: Disney

As a lover of vintage finds, classic architecture, and vanilla-scented candles (a recurring, laugh-out-loud gag throughout the film), Dawson's Gabbie moves herself and her young son into the film's focal home. She almost immediately regrets the decision after a suit of armor comes to life before her very eyes. The Ahsoka actress' quest to rid the haunted, humble abode of infesting ghosts leads her to hire Stanfield's Ben for $10,000 Their journey together ultimately brings them closer to the spirits inside Gracey Manor, but also intertwines the duo's souls in unexpected ways.

Tiffany Haddish as Harriet

Haunted Mansion Tiffany Haddish as Harriet in 'Haunted Mansion.' | Credit: Disney

One of the most delightful new additions to the Haunted Mansion lore, Haddish's New Orleans psychic Harriet is — as the Emmy-winning Girls Trip and Afterparty star previously told EW — a melting pot of inspiration, from Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost to Miss Cleo. Harriet joins Ben's eclectic army of supernatural sleuths, with Haddish giving arguably the most consistently hilarious performance in the movie. She helps hold the ragtag batch together by bridging the gap between the living and the dead through seances and astral projection. She also forms a close bond with her idol, the historic and legendary Madame Leota, that comes to a satisfying (crystal ball-bound) head during the film's climax.

Owen Wilson as Father Kent

Haunted Mansion Owen Wilson as Father Kent in 'Haunted Mansion.' | Credit: Disney

The Oscar nominee provides comedic relief and a shoulder for Ben to lean on throughout the movie, as a determined (yet ill-equipped, let's just say that) paranormal "expert" who helps rid Gracey Manor of its haunting spirits. By the end of the film, audiences will see this role from the Wedding Crashers actor in a new light, after he sets in motion a tectonic shift that aides Ben's quest in monumental — and visually amusing — ways.

Danny DeVito as Professor Bruce Davis

Haunted Mansion Danny DeVito as Professor Bruce Davis in 'Haunted Mansion.' | Credit: Disney

Ben's team eventually enlists the help of Professor Bruce Davis, a wise-cracking academic played by comedic legend Danny DeVito. The Academy Award-nominated Matilda and Batman Returns performer has some of the film's funniest lines, offering up much-needed levity amid the more frightening scenes. As one of the trailers previously suggested, he even grapples with ghostly possession in a particularly harrowing sequence.

Jared Leto as Hat Box Ghost

Jared Leto attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala; Haunted Mansion | Official Trailer Jared Leto as Hatbox Ghost in 'Haunted Mansion' | Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; Walt Disney Studios

After sinking his teeth into Morbius and an Italian meatball in House of Gucci, the Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club actor continues his string of transformative roles as the Hat Box Ghost, a fan-favorite character who appears in the Disneyland version of the ride and as the primary villain of the new Haunted Mansion movie. Outside of simply sending his head down from his neck and into the box in his hand (just like he does on the attraction), there's far more to Leto's menacing take on the iconic figure, who serves as Gracey Manor's most terrifying haunt — and ultimately occupies pivotal space in the Haunted Mansion narrative.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota

Haunted Mansion Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota in 'Haunted Mansion.' | Credit: Disney

Perhaps the most recognizable figure from the Haunted Mansion rides, Madame Leota had big shoes — or, well, a big crystal orb — to fill in Simien's big-screen adaptation. Curtis, a horror icon and recent Oscar-winning actress, fit the ball perfectly, playing an aesthetically similar version of the fan-favorite medium who greets riders amid a seance halfway through the Disney attraction. However, the Halloween star's role is more than just a passing set piece in the film; Leota assists Ben and the gang by providing essential information on their quest to foil the Hat Box Ghost's nefarious plot.

Hasan Minhaj as a police sketch artist

Haunted Mansion Hasan Minhaj as a sketch artist in 'Haunted Mansion.' | Credit: Disney

The comedian and former Daily Show performer has a brief cameo as an unnamed sketch artist working for the New Orleans Police Department, who draws a scarily (and hilariously) accurate portrait of the Hat Box Ghost after listening to a description from Ben and Bruce.

Dan Levy and Winona Ryder as Crump Manor tour guides

Haunted Mansion Dan Levy and Winona Ryder in 'Haunted Mansion' | Credit: Disney (2)

Both Levy and Ryder appear for mere moments in Haunted Mansion, but they have some of the most amusing dialogue of the entire film. Ryder plays Pat, a snarky tour guide who assists Ben, Father Kent, and Travis with their upcoming stay inside Crump Manor — a similarly haunted abode that seemingly holds the key to resolving Gracey Manor's paranormal predicament. But first, the Schitt's Creek star's character — also a tour guide — serenades the group with his brief rendition of the beloved Disney tune "It's a Small World" on the piano.

Chase W. Dillon as Travis

Haunted Mansion Chase W. Dillon as Travis in 'Haunted Mansion.' | Credit: Disney

Dillon plays Travis, Gabbie's young son who plays a vital role in the fight against the Hat Box Ghost's army of vengeful spirits. The 13-year-old Harder They Fall and Underground Railroad actor is a revelation in the role, keeping up with comedy heavyweights like DeVito and Haddish, thanks to sharp wit and comedic timing indicative of a star in the making.

