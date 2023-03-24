Haunted House FearFest horror film festival will terrify New Yorkers this Halloween

Event showcases the work of independent filmmakers and game developers from around the world.

Some people spend all year looking forward to Christmas. In this particular, plastic skeleton-filled corner of Entertainment Weekly HQ, we prefer counting down the days to the start of Halloween season.

As a result, it is our pleasure to confirm that this year's Haunted House FearFest will take place in New York, Oct. 5-Oct. 8. The festival was previously based in the U.K.

Haunted House FearFest movie and gaming festival coming to New York this Halloween Haunted House FearFest | Credit: Haunted House FearFest

Haunted House FearFest is owned by Renee Huff, who is also the event's Executive Director and became obsessed with horror movies after seeing director Wes Craven's 1991 tale of race, class, and terror, The People Under the Stairs.

"Haunted House FearFest Film Festival is a platform for diverse filmmakers and game developers from around the world to showcase their work for well-crafted horror and its sub-genres, including psychological, Giallo, gore, monsters, slasher, zombie, and experimental — that will have you glancing over your shoulder until the very end," Huff recently told People in a statement.

Haunted House FearFest is now accepting film and video game submissions for this year's festival. Find out more via the event's Film Freeway page.

