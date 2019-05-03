Hasbro's retro 1977 action figures recreate classic Star Wars moments

By Anthony Breznican
May 03, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT

It's May the 4th (Be With You) Eve!

Hung Doan

To celebrate, EW presents an exclusive gallery of images from Hasbro featuring its Retro Collection of reissued 1977 action figures imitating classic scenes from Star Wars lore.

Here, Hung-Doan (a.k.a. @Forcedadphotography) recreates an iconic Han, Leia and Luke moment aboard the Death Star.

Dark Side Cave

Isaiah Takahashi

In The Empire Strikes Back, Luke ventures into a Dagobah cavern during his training with Yoda and confronts a vision of Darth Vader.

Photo by Isaiah Takahashi (a.k.a. @blksrs

Rogue One

David Valdez

Vader was never more terrifying than when he stood in the darkness at the end of Rogue One and ignited his saber before a hallway of frightened Rebel soldiers.

Photo by David Valdez (a.k.a. @fathersfigures)

Han and Chewie

Brandon Acree

The captain of the Millennium Falcon and his trusty Wookiee co-pilot stand beneath the starship in a recreation of this classic pose.

Photo by Brandon Acree (a.k.a. @Skeletonastronaut)

Prisoner Transfer From Cellblock 1138

Spencer Witt

Luke and Han disguise themselves as Stormtroopers escorting a Wookiee prisoner in order to infiltrate the Death Star.

Photo by Spencer Witt (a.k.a. @swittpics)

"I've been waiting for you, Obi-Wan ..."

Paul Tresadern

When these two last met, Vader was but the learner. Now he is the master in this recreation of the opening of their lightsaber duel in Star Wars.

Photo by Paul Tresadern (a.k.a. @Red_Dog_5)

Tatooine Droid Sale

Johnny Wu

Luke on his desert homeworld walking with R2-D2 — who is not part of the reissue series but an actual vintage toy.

Photo by Johnny Wu (a.k.a. @sgtbananas)

Trapped!

Jason Yang

Luke and Leia find themselves under attack by Stormtroopers and trapped without a bridge inside a cavern of the Death Star.

Photo by Jason Yang (a.k.a. @workmoreorless)

Swashbuckling escape!

Jax Navarro

As the Stormtroopers are breaking through, Luke throws a grappling hook and swings them both to safety.

Photo by Jax Navarro (a.k.a. @plasticaction)

Vader Surveys the Troops

Richee Chang

A recreation of Vader greeting The Emperor’s arrival aboard the second Death Star in Return of the Jedi. (Minus the Emperor, who isn’t part of the Retro Collection.)

Photo by Richee Chang (a.k.a. @Noserain)

Stormtrooper — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

The figures, which go on sale at Target on May 12, are recreations of the original Kenner-style toys from 1977.

Stormtrooper — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

Authentic ’70s figures go for hundreds (or thousands) of dollars if they’re mint in the box. Even the packaging is the same, except for the logo indicating it’s a reissue.

Darth Vader — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

Vader has the same extending plastic lightsaber with the wispy tip that kids of the late ’70s and ’80s remember sliding out of the villain’s right arm.

Darth Vader — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

These reissued figures retail for $9.99, which will allow more people to collect — or play — with them.

Princess Leia — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

She has a signature blaster and vinyl white cape.

Princess Leia — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

Only six figures are being sold separately as part of the initial wave. (Sorry, C-3PO.)

Luke Skywalker — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

Farmboy Luke in his desert Tatooine outfit.

Luke Skywalker — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

This toy also has the sliding lightsaber, which is authentic to the original toy (even though no yellow lightsaber ever existed in the movies).

Han Solo — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

Not the greatest sculpt of Harrison Ford, but for countless kids this was the rogue they longed to be.

Han Solo — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

Never tell him the odds.

Chewbacca — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

Rrraarrrwwwargh!!!

Chewbacca — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

While the reissues will go on sale at Target this month, they will be available in other retail stores by Fall, Hasbro says.

Grand Moff Tarkin — Hasbro Retro Collection

Hasbro

Peter Cushing’s sinister Imperial commander was never issued as one of the original series of toys, but Hasbro has remedied that by adding him as a bonus to the Retro Collection.

Escape From Death Star game

Hasbro

Tarkin’s figure isn’t sold separately. It’s packaged with this reissue of a real board game that was sold in 1977.

May the 4th

Hasbro

This game and toys is meant to conjure nostalgia from a long time ago. The Force will be with you. Always.

