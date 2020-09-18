Queen Elizabeth II strips Harvey Weinstein of royal honorific

Queen Elizabeth has stripped imprisoned film producer Harvey Weinstein of the royal honorific Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Weinstein was given a "CBE" in 2004 for his contributions to the British film industry. In March of this year, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after a New York City jury found the former Hollywood mogul guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

The decision to remove Weinstein's CBE was announced in the U.K. outlet The Gazette, which publishes statutory notices. According to the announcement, "The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated January 19 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order."

Although the Queen is technically responsible for granting and canceling such honorifics, such decisions are in practice made by the Cabinet Office of the British government.