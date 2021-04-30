See the exclusive first look at a documentary about the incident, Broken Harts, debuting on Discovery+ May 18.

Get a new look at the shocking tragedy of the Hart family: 'It seemed like they were happy'

What really happened to the Hart family?

A new Discovery+ feature documentary is attempting to answer just that. In the trailer for the new doc Broken Harts, which EW is premiering exclusively, those who knew the family and experts familiar with the case share their thoughts. "How could we be so close to something so awful and not even know," a voiceover says in the clip. "It seemed like they were happy," another person adds.

Broken Harts, which expands upon the Glamour podcast and article of the same name, follows the tragic story of Jen and Sarah Hart and their children. On March 26, 2018, on a coastal section part of Highway 1 in Mendocino County, California, a car was found upside down at the bottom of a 100-foot cliff. Inside police found the bodies of Jen and Sarah and three of their six children. The bodies of the two others were found later, and another has never been found but is presumed dead.

Hart family Credit: Mendocino Sheriff/Facebook The Hart family | Credit: Mendocino Sheriff/Facebook

"From the very onset, experts said it seemed more than a normal traffic accident, and it continued to be a confusing and shocking story — both for the local community and the online supporters who had followed the family's adventures for years," the official synopsis reads. "This two-hour film peels back the façade this family carefully curated, exposing chilling patterns of abuse, and multiple systems that failed to protect the lives of six innocent children."

Broken Harts will be available to stream exclusively on Discovery+ starting May 18. Watch the full trailer in the video above.