My Policeman with Harry Styles set for TIFF world premiere

Harry Styles may be a world renowned pop star but he's building up some serious acting credits to his name, including My Policeman from Prime Video.

EW can reveal that the queer drama will have its world premiere at the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival.

DAVID DAWSON, EMMA CORRIN, and HARRY STYLES star in MY POLICEMAN Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC David Dawson, Emma Corrin, and Harry Styles in 'My Policeman' | Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon Studios

In My Policeman, based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, Styles plays closeted copper Tom, who sparks a relationship with Patrick (Peaky Blinders' David Dawson), a handsome museum curator.

It being 1950s Britain where homosexuality was still illegal, Tom decides to settle down with schoolteacher Marion, played by The Crown's Emma Corrin.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but are faced with one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

Directed by Michael Grandage (Genius) from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, My Policeman will premiere at TIFF, which runs from Sept. 8-18, before opening in theaters on Oct. 21. The film will then arrive on Prime Video on Nov. 4.

