Harry Styles jokes that he DID actually spit on Chris Pine at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

It was the spit heard around the world. With the internet consumed by drama and gossip surrounding the upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling, some eagle-eyed observers were certain they saw Harry Styles spit on costar Chris Pine as the actors took their seats at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The movie's director, Olivia Wilde, has debunked the claims, declaring that Styles "did not" spit on Pine in a new Vanity Fair story, and Pine's rep also insisted the claims are false — but that's not what the pop superstar said when he returned to play Madison Square Garden this week.

"I just popped over quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine," Styles joked on stage during his latest performance of his 15-show run at New York City's grandest arena. "But fear not, we're back!"

Adoring fans — who have surely been following the internet drama accompanying Styles' second film, after 2017's Dunkirk — responded to his impishness by, you guessed it, screaming.

Styles may have a multifaceted career in movies ahead of him. Not only is his third big role, in the upcoming My Policeman, on the horizon, but Wilde told Vanity Fair that in addition to starring in Don't Worry Darling, he composed original music for it — specifically, a "trigger song" that signifies the unease lurking beneath the seemingly happy 1950s-style community at the center of the film.

Harry Styles Harry Styles performs at Coachella in 2022. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"He will absolutely end up scoring films for fun," Wilde said. She and Styles also began dating during production of the film.

Watch Styles crack wise above via Instagram, and read Wilde's new interview at Vanity Fair.

