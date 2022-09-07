Styles' closeted policeman knows it's not the same as it was in the first full-length trailer for the decade-spanning romance drama.

Harry Styles and David Dawson are star-crossed lovers in the first full-length trailer for My Policeman, director Michael Grandage's romance drama about a closeted policeman caught between two worlds.

In the first trailer from Amazon Prime Video, Styles' closeted policeman Tom navigates an all-consuming love affair with museum curator Patrick (Dawson) in 1950s Britain, when homosexuality was illegal. With societal pressures to settle down with a woman (in particular, a schoolteacher named Marion, played by The Crown star Emma Corrin), the trio embark on a decade-spanning journey marked by longing and regret

The film, based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel of the same name, flashes forward to the '90s, as older versions of Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) attempt to repair the damage of the past amidst "the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness," per the logline. In the trailer, we see Tom and Marion's marriage in turmoil as the policeman grapples with his feelings for Patrick.

"He's trying to destroy our marriage," Marion says at one point.

In his cover interview with Rolling Stone last month, Styles heralded the tenderness of Grandage's depiction of queer love in the upcoming film — namely, in the form of sex scenes. "So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it," he said. "There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Grandage] wanted to show that it's tender and loving and sensitive."

MY POLICEMAN Harry Styles in 'My Policeman' | Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon Prime

Ahead of the film's theatrical Oct. 21 premiere, it was announced that the cast would receive the 2022 TIFF Tribute Award for Performance. My Policeman will also be available to stream on Prime Video on Nov. 4.

Watch the trailer for My Policeman above.