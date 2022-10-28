Emma Corrin gets turned on by Harry Styles' sexy swim stroke in My Policeman pool scene

Harry Styles seems to have an affinity for getting wet.

The pop star turned actor recently became some sort of squid merman in his "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" music video, and now, in this exclusive clip from My Policeman, he wows his date, played by The Crown's Emma Corrin, with his moves in a swimming pool.

In the clip, Styles' Tom and Corrin's Marion are on a date at a public pool (ostensibly he's teaching her to swim). But when Tom takes off across the pool, leaving Marion behind, time stops around her as she watches his graceful body cut through the water. The camera takes on a lazy slo-mo effect, and the sexy 1950s tune increases in volume as Marion ogles him.

My Policeman, which made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Styles as the titular law enforcement officer, Tom. When Tom befriends art historian and museum worker Patrick (David Dawson), the two strike up a romance. But being gay in England is still illegal in this era, and Tom turns to a relationship with Marion to try to deny his sexuality. This storyline is told in flashbacks as the older versions of these characters grapple with the choices they made and unresolved misunderstandings between them.

The film, directed by British theater luminary Michael Grandage, has generated a lot of press for being one of Styles' first major dramatic turns (alongside this fall's Don't Worry Darling). Predominantly, it's drawn intrigue for its sex scenes between Dawson and Styles.

"[Director] Michael Grandage was wonderful in that respect," Dawson previously told EW while sitting down in our video studio at the Toronto International Film Festival. "He created a space that was full of nothing but support, and brought on a wonderful intimacy coordinator, and the four of us explored what we wanted those scenes to be, together."

My Policeman Harry Styles stars in 'My Policeman' as a closeted cop named Tom who marries a schoolteacher (Emma Corrin). | Credit: Amazon Prime

"Me and Harry promised each other we would always look out for each other during it," added Dawson. "I can't emphasize the importance of an intimacy coordinator enough."

Before they got to those moments, though, Dawson also had to wrestle with Styles' enormous fame. "Because of COVID, we had to do our meet and greet on Zoom," Dawson told EW. "The day Michael says 'You're going to be meeting Harry Styles on Zoom,' [you think], 'How strange is life.' Very quickly you have to get rid of the musician you knew him as before."

For his part, at the behest of Grandage, Styles watched Nicolas Roeg's romantic thriller Don't Look Now and its infamous sex scenes between Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland to prepare.

Styles discussed the scenes in a recent Rolling Stone interview, noting that it was crucial to the entire team to bring a gentleness to the sex scenes. "So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it," Styles said, indicating that, with My Policeman, he hoped to make moments that were "tender and loving and sensitive."

Watch the clip above for more. My Policeman made its world premiere at TIFF and will be in theaters on Oct. 21, then on Prime Video Nov. 4.

