It's a wrap for shirtless Harry Styles in behind-the-scenes My Policeman photos

Produced by Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti and based on the novel of the same name, the movie also stars Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett.

That's a wrap!

On Wednesday, soccer player-turned-producer Robbie Rogers shared behind-the-scenes photos of the cast of My Policeman to mark the conclusion of production on the upcoming romantic drama.

"A huge thank you to our entire cast and crew!" Rogers captioned an Instagram post that included shots of cast members Harry Styles (shirtless), The Crown's Emma Corrin, David Dawson, and producer/Rogers' husband, Greg Berlanti. "I love each and every one of you! We had incredible time making this film and I can't wait for people to see it!"

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman tells the story of a tangled love triangle in 1950s Brighton, England between a school teacher (Corrin), a policeman (Styles), and a museum curator (Dawson). Due to the particularly homophobic 1950s climate, Tom chooses to marry Marion, meaning she and Patrick must share the policeman. As you can imagine, that doesn't go according to plan.

My Policeman Credit: Robbie Rogers/Instagram

Directed by Tony-winning English theater director Michael Grandage, the movie, which also features Rupert Everett, is produced by Amazon Studios. The release date is still unknown.

Check out the behind-the-scenes images above.