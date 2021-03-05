Tom Felton unites Gryffindors and Slytherins in throwback photo featuring Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch
The Harry Potter star shared an adorable dose of nostalgia.
Get out that time turner because Tom Felton is taking us back.
Draco Malfoy might have been a bully onscreen, but Felton always has a soft spot for his Harry Potter costars.
The former franchise star accio'd our nostalgia on Thursday when he posted a throwback photo featuring himself flanked by Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) during what appears to be a break in filming one of the first films in the franchise.
His caption was a simple set of emoji, a snake between two lions, reflecting the Harry Potter houses of Felton, Watson, and Enoch's characters. "🦁🐍🦁 #tbt" it read, signifying the symbols of Gryffindor and Slytherin.
Felton remains close with many of his Potter costars, and it's not unusual for him to stage reunions with them or post throwback photos. Back in 2018, Watson shared a pic of the two of them, championing Felton's YouTube series Origin. And in 2019, he appeared to teach Watson some chords on the guitar.
Also in 2018, Felton visited Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, while he was performing on Broadway, and he shared a cute reunion shot of himself with Watson and Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom.
For a franchise that was all about celebrating the power of friendship, it seems Felton and his costars took those lessons to heart.
