Get out that time turner because Tom Felton is taking us back.

Draco Malfoy might have been a bully onscreen, but Felton always has a soft spot for his Harry Potter costars.

The former franchise star accio'd our nostalgia on Thursday when he posted a throwback photo featuring himself flanked by Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) during what appears to be a break in filming one of the first films in the franchise.

His caption was a simple set of emoji, a snake between two lions, reflecting the Harry Potter houses of Felton, Watson, and Enoch's characters. "🦁🐍🦁 #tbt" it read, signifying the symbols of Gryffindor and Slytherin.

Felton remains close with many of his Potter costars, and it's not unusual for him to stage reunions with them or post throwback photos. Back in 2018, Watson shared a pic of the two of them, championing Felton's YouTube series Origin. And in 2019, he appeared to teach Watson some chords on the guitar.

For a franchise that was all about celebrating the power of friendship, it seems Felton and his costars took those lessons to heart.