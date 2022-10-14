Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, Oliver and James Phelps, and more are raising their wands to the man who brought Hagrid to life on the big screen.

The wizarding world is mourning the loss of Robbie Coltrane, the beloved actor who portrayed affable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter movies. In the wake of Coltrane's death Friday at 72, his costars, friends, and fans have been sharing appreciations of him and his work.

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, wrote on Twitter, "Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn't give a f--- and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times."

Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley, posted an Instagram of Coltrane in costume alongside a heartfelt tribute calling Hagrid her favorite character. "Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane," she wrote. "Robbie portrayed Hagrid's warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness. Thanks for all the laughter."

Oliver and James Phelps, who played the Weasley twins, each shared touching memories of Coltrane's advice during the early days of the film series. "I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said 'Enjoy it, you'll be great,'" James tweeted. "Thank you for that."

His brother added, "November 2001 - Leicester Square, London. 'Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car'! Robbie [Coltrane] when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie."

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, issued a statement calling Coltrane "one of the funniest people I've met."

Coltrane "used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," he continued. "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, wrote in an Instagram story, "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling tweeted a photo of herself holding hands with Coltrane and wrote, "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

Emma Watson and Robbie Coltrane Emma Watson honors late 'Harry Potter' costar Robbie Coltrane | Credit: Emma Watson/Instagram

And the official Harry Potter movie Twitter account wrote, "We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed."

