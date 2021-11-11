The stars of Harry Potter share behind-the-scenes magic in EW's special collector's edition

His eyes are as green as a fresh-pickled toad, his hair is as dark as a blackboard. He soon can be yours, check online bookstores: Add this to your Potter keepsake hoard!

Don't worry, this is not an out-of-season Valentine's serenade! No, we're talking about the updated edition of Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Harry Potter that is available for Potterphiles everywhere now, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

The special collector's issue features interviews with the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts stars and creatives, pages of behind-the-scenes photos, and plenty of inside scoop from the making of the enchanting universe.

The Ultimate Guide to Harry Potter Rupert Grint, Danielle Radcliffe, and Emma Watson on 'Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Harry Potter.'

The expanded, heavily updated special issue, the first edition of which was published in 2018, traces the history of Harry Potter from the novels' explosive popularity through the original eight-film series, the Wizarding World theme parks, the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs, and the Cursed Child play, all with reporting from many of the series' filmmakers and actors, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton.

In recent years, the evolution of the franchise's legacy has not been limited to the expansion of its fictional world. EW's Ultimate Guide addresses how author J.K. Rowling's transphobic statements have complicated the public image of the beloved series, bringing up the question of how to separate art from the artist — and whether the beloved series has grown to be bigger than the person who created it.

Considering the enormous impact and popularity of the books and films and parks and play, the story of Harry Potter will continue to develop and change for years to come, with its devoted fans along for the ride. For the full history — up until now — of a pop culture phenomenon, pick up a copy of Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Harry Potter, available online and wherever magazines are sold.