Wizarding World will bring a quiz competition series and a retrospective special to HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS later this year.

The Harry Potter movie franchise is ringing in its 20th anniversary with two new TV projects.

In celebration of two decades since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone was released on Nov. 16, 2001, WarnerMedia will roll out a five-night event across HBO Max, TBS, and Cartoon Network, including a limited Wizarding World quiz competition series and a retrospective special celebrating the film franchise's birthday.

The quiz show will test the knowledge of die-hard Harry Potter fans across four one-hour challenges, hundreds of trivia questions, and special guest appearances, with viewers able to play along at home. The retrospective is set to follow the final broadcast.

"To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their Harry Potter fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event," said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics, in a press statement. "All Potter fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!"

Upon its release, director Chris Columbus' Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone went on to gross more than $1 billion at the global box office, bag three Oscar nominations, and launch the careers of stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. The franchise released eight films in total, all based on controversial author J.K. Rowling's popular book series.

Casting for the quiz show is now underway for U.S. fans on the Wizarding World website.

