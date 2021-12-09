The three Gryffindors are going back to school for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Three of Hogwarts' most famous alums are heading back to the school's hallowed halls for a 20th anniversary reunion, and we've finally got our first look at them together again.

HBO Max just released a photo of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — who famously played the intrepid young wizards Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley in the blockbuster Harry Potter film franchise — on the set of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The photo finds the trio in good spirits, catching up in what appears to be the Gryffindor common room.

Streaming Jan. 1, the retrospective special will look back at the making of the eight Harry Potter movies via in-depth interviews and conversations with cast and crew. It will arrive some two decades after the release of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and about 10 years after the concluding installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe on 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' | Credit: HBO Max

Return to Hogwarts will mark the first time most of the cast members have been back together since filming the franchise.

Other Harry Potter stars participating in the special include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.

Check out the photo of Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint above, and watch the first teaser for Return to Hogwarts here.

