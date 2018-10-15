10 things you (probably) didn't know about the making of the Harry Potter movies

Their last encounter was roughly six weeks after that day on set, in Harris’ hospital room. Columbus entered and saw him writing.

“Next to his bed are stacks of composition books, maybe 25, and in front of him is another composition book — he was writing an autobiography,” said Columbus. “Telling me he was going to tell the truth about everyone. We sat there for a couple of hours, talking and laughing.”

(As for the book: “We’ve never seen it; I don’t know what happened to those pages.”)