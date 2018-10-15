10 things you (probably) didn't know about the making of the Harry Potter movies

Untold stories of the Wizarding World
Murray Close/Warner Bros.
Derek Hough was a stand-in for Draco Malfoy
Jaap Buitendijk
But he only made it on screen for a split-second
Everett Collection
Lucius Malfoy and Albus Dumbledore were great friends...off-camera
David Berg/Warner Bros.
Chris Columbus kept the Golden Snitch
Warner Bros.
Chris Columbus' final interactions with Richard Harris were both funny and poignant
Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.
Richard Harris was writing an autobiography
Everett Collection
Warwick Davis had to study a ton to learn how to fake-conduct a frog orchestra
Peter Mountain/Warner Bros
David Tennant was totally starstuck on set
Everett Collection
Evanna Lynch fought hard for Luna's Quidditch commentating scene to be included
Everett Collection
Evanna Lynch tried to pay for Dumbledore's funeral herself
Everett Collection; Murray Close/Warner Bros.
1 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 11 Peter Mountain/Warner Bros.
Chris Columbus' final interactions with Richard Harris were both funny and poignant
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 11 Peter Mountain/Warner Bros
Warwick Davis had to study a ton to learn how to fake-conduct a frog orchestra
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 of 11 Everett Collection
Evanna Lynch fought hard for Luna's Quidditch commentating scene to be included
Advertisement