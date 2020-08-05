Guess what? Harry Potter movies moving from HBO Max to Peacock this fall

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 type Movie

Well, that didn't last long. One appeal of HBO Max when the streaming service launched in May was that they would immediately have all eight Harry Potter movies exclusively available for streaming. In the months since, a new streaming service has launched – NBC's Peacock – and now it has secured the rights to the Harry Potter film catalogue starting in October.

“The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock,” Peacock executive Frances Manfredi said in a statement. “We’ve built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again.”

Any HBO Max subscribers should know the films will be available to watch there until Aug. 25, when they leave the service after just three months. If you haven't yet subscribed to HBO Max because it still isn't available on Roku or Amazon TV's...well, tough luck because Peacock isn't available on those devices yet either. But it does have a selection of other exclusive titles; check out the full list here.

Important to note that Peacock's statement says that Harry Potter will be available on the service "in windows" starting in October and going into 2021. Perhaps those movies will never stay in one place for long.

