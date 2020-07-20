All eight Harry Potter movies to vanish from HBO Max next month

All eight of the popular Harry Potter films are set to depart from HBO Max, just three months after they all (magically) appeared on the newly-launched streaming service in May.

Fans have until Aug. 25 to binge the titles, which begin with 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and conclude with 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

The films, based on the hit J.K. Rowling novels, follow the adventures of young wizard Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) as he discovers his magical abilities and strengthens them in order to battle the evil Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). Throughout his journey, Potter learns valuable lessons about family, friendship, and sacrifice.

It's almost certain the popular movies will use apparition to move to a new home, though one has not been announced as of yet. The titles were originally acquired by NBCUniversal to air across their networks in 2016 with their time together set to conclude in 2025. HBO acquired the rights to air the films in 2018 that led to its HBO Max debut in May.