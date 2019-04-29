New Harry Potter LEGO sets go back to Prisoner of Azkaban and Goblet of Fire

Expecto Patronum ($19.99)
It’s time to put on our mini Time Turners and go back to a mini moment in Harry Potter history.
LEGO announced Monday a new series of sets commemorating five moments from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. All five will be available this Aug. 1.
The first comes courtesy of The Prisoner of Azkaban, where Harry first conjures a full patronus in the form of a stag to protect his uncle Sirius Black from the Dementors in the Forbidden Forest.
Expecto Patronum
The set is comprised of 121 LEGO pieces, with two Dementor figures, a seriously Sirius figure, a Harry figure, and a glimmering patronus stag figure.
The Knight Bus ($39.99)
The next immortalizes the Knight Bus scene in which the purple wizard bus is racing (for no particular reason other then Muggles are oblivious at things that go magically fast) Harry to The Leaky Cauldron in London after The Boy Who Lived fled his trash Muggle family.
With 403 pieces, the set comes with minifigures of Harry, Stan Shunpike, and Ernie Prang.
Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue ($59.99)
The Holy Trinity (that would be Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley) traveled through time to save one of the best characters in the wizarding lexicon, Buckbeak. But they can’t tip off anyone in the past. Decisions, decisions…
Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue
Hagrid, the Executioner, the Minister of Magic, and Buckbeak are all included in this 496-piece set.
Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge ($29.99)
“A right nasty piece of work,” the Hungarian Horntail takes flight in Harry’s first challenge from the Triwizard Tournament. Meanwhile, his competitors Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, and Viktor Krum watch on with awe… and envy.
Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge
Did we mention the dragon has movable limbs? Well, the dragon has movable limbs.
Hogwarts Clock Tower ($89.99)
The teen awkwardness of the Yule Ball in Goblet of Fire and the thrilling drama associated with the clock tower in Prisoner of Azkaban unite in one 922-piece set. In this scenario, Cedric Diggory is alive… at least, in minifigure form. There are also parts for the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, Hospital Wing, Prefects’ Bathroom, Dumbledore’s Office, and a section of icy decorations for the Yule Ball.
Hogwarts Clock Tower
Minifigures include Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, Albus Dumbledore, and Madame Maxime.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar ($39.99)
On top of the five previous mentioned LEGO sets, LEGO is already preparing for this year’s holiday season with a Harry Potter LEGO Advent calendar, available Sep. 1.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar
The calendar comes complete with Professor McGonagall, Albus Dumbledore, and Professor Flitwick, who can teach us to “Alohomora” each of the 24 doors and reveal whichever of the LEGO Harry Potter holiday gifts reside behind them.