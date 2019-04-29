New Harry Potter LEGO sets go back to Prisoner of Azkaban and Goblet of Fire

It’s time to put on our mini Time Turners and go back to a mini moment in Harry Potter history.

LEGO announced Monday a new series of sets commemorating five moments from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. All five will be available this Aug. 1.

The first comes courtesy of The Prisoner of Azkaban, where Harry first conjures a full patronus in the form of a stag to protect his uncle Sirius Black from the Dementors in the Forbidden Forest.