Still waiting for that Hogwarts letter? Well, turn to page 394.

Maybe it's time you take the magic into your own hands. There's no better time to enroll in a virtual version of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hogwarts Is Here is an online social network that's been around since 2014, but there's no better time to start practicing that wand work or brushing up on your potions.

The website offers Harry Potter fans the chance to enroll in seven different Hogwarts courses — Astronomy, Charms, Herbology, History of Magic, Potions, Transfiguration, and Defense Against the Dark Arts (no word on whether they've managed to hold a teacher of that in the post for more than a year). After choosing your house (sorry, no Sorting Hat here), you can enroll in whatever classes you choose, compete to be appointed Head Boy or Girl, and work your way through all seven years of the Hogwarts curriculum.

The fan-built website is a mix of an MOOC (massive open online course) and an RPG (role-playing game). In the classes, you are actually given assignments, quizzes, tests, and more (though there's no NEWTs or OWLs involved). If you participate in that component, you can earn House Points and jockey to be named Head Boy or Head Girl, living out your most Hermione-ish of fantasies.

RPG allows you to take part in the social side of Hogwarts, where you can join groups to play games on the Quidditch pitch, House common rooms, or Hogsmeade. So if you're more of a Ron and less of a Hermione, you can totally just hang out around Hogwarts while your peers do the studying. But if you want the chance to earn House points and actually graduate, the courses allow you to do just that.

Though there's no Time-Turner function to help you get through your work more quickly, now's the perfect time to jump into a new course — or engage your kids in one.

Just remember, it's Wingardium LeviOsa, not Wingardium LevioSA.

