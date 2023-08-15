Every Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movie, ranked

11. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Yes, it's official... Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to Harry Potter movies. And not for innovating any new ways to disappoint us, but rather by phoning in the weakest plot of the bunch. Though in terms of visuals, "there might not be a more gorgeous-looking movie" released in 2022, writes EW's critic. Sadly, that doesn't change the fact that instead of focusing on Grindelwald (as the title promises), co-writer J.K. Rowling should have worked some magic to conjure a "fantastic plot and where to find it."

This film reveals Rowling's present limitations as a storyteller in several distinct and frustrating ways. You could basically sum this movie up in one sentence: "Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) has escaped, and we need to stop him." But that simple concept plays out across 134 minutes that feel like a lifetime, as every other scene is crammed with things that add some lore but do absolutely nothing to move the narrative forward. It genuinely seems as if Rowling thought fans would be more interested in confusing world-building and magical trivia than… you know… interesting characters and engaging stories. But the true magic of the original Harry Potter movies is the dynamic between Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) — and the Fantastic Beasts films have nothing similar to offer. Worst of all, we never see Grindelwald face justice for the worst crime of all: that ugly haircut that Depp rocks throughout the entire film.

Where to watch Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Max