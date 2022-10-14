Emma Watson honors Harry Potter costar Robbie Coltrane: 'There was no better Hagrid'

The Hermione actress remembers working with the late actor, describing him as the ‘fun uncle’ who brought warmth and kindness to set.

The Hermione actress shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram story, writing about Coltrane's talent and kindness and how he always made her feel welcome on the Harry Potter set. Watson and Coltrane starred together in all eight Harry Potter movies, stretching 10 years from 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone up to 2011's Deathly Hallows Part 2.

"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," Watson wrote on Instagram. "His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."

"Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory," she continued. "Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us."

Emma Watson and Robbie Coltrane Emma Watson honors late 'Harry Potter' costar Robbie Coltrane | Credit: Emma Watson/Instagram

Watson concluded by praising Coltrane's performance as the beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper, adding: "There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione."

The actress joined other Harry Potter figures like Daniel Radcliffe, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, Oliver and James Phelps, and creator J.K. Rowling, who all shared their own fond memories of working with the actor.

Radcliffe, who played the titular boy wizard, remembered how Coltrane would spend hours making all the young actors laugh on set, adding, "I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."