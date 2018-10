In The Chamber of Secrets, one flashback features Tom Riddle confronting a young Hagrid about the death of a student. But in the film version, Hagrid’s face stays in the shadows, barely visible. This wasn’t always the plan. “That was an unexplored avenue,” director Chris Columbus says. “At that particular time, face replacement wasn’t as solid as it is today, so we couldn’t really put a young Robbie Coltrane’s face on anyone.” The visual concept was then scrapped, with Hagrid’s body double, Martin Bayfield, stepping in to film the scene in obscurity. “That was a difficult sequence to pull off because Robbie is so well-associated with the role,” Columbus adds. He wishes he’d had a second chance at it: “I would’ve loved to have done a version like they did in Guardians [of the Galaxy Vol. 2], with a young Kurt Russell.”

