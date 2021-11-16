Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 20th anniversary Funko Pops are selling out fast
Today marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, but the iconic film and book series has never left many of our minds in the decades since it first landed on screens. With a new game show on the way, the launch of its biggest flagship store yet in New York City, new holiday merchandise everywhere you look, and even an HBO Max reunion special in the works, it's hard to overstate how strongly Harry Potter still resonates amongst fans.
Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the enduring film series is easier than ever, too, thanks to Funko's new celebratory figurines. The toy company, already a go-to for collecting miniature recreations of fan-favorite scenes, moments, and characters, has launched a slew of new vinyl Pop figurines based on the first Harry Potter movie. You can order new standalone Funko Pops of the trio from their quest to find the Sorcerer's Stone, a set of five mini Hogwarts classrooms, and even Target-exclusive sets to recreate a mini version of Diagon Alley.
The special edition Sorcerer's Stone Funko Pops of the trio feature them in their costumes from the third act of the movie, when Harry, Hermione, and Ron fight through the iconic series of tests including the vines of the Devil's Snare, the room of flying keys, and the deadly game of Wizard's Chess. Ron's figurine even sees him tangled by the plant's vines while a bloody Harry holds the Sorcerer's Stone and a Fair Isle sweater-wearing Hermione points her dragon heartstring wand.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Harry Potter Anniversary: Harry with the Stone Vinyl Figure, $11.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Harry Potter Anniversary: Hermione Granger with Wand Vinyl Figure, $11.99 at walmart.com or amazon.com
Buy it! Funko Pop! Harry Potter Anniversary: Ron Weasley in Devil's Snare Vinyl Figure, $11.99 at walmart.com or amazon.com
Shoppers can also find a deluxe figure of Harry pushing his trolley on Platform 9 3/4 at King's Cross Station for the first time (with Hedwig standing on her owner's suitcase), but you'll have to hurry over to Walmart to grab yours as Amazon has already run out of the popular collectible. Walmart shoppers can also get a set of Funko's Mini Moments replications of Hogwarts, including a tiny version of Professor Snape in the Potions classroom, while Amazon shoppers will find a special vinyl figure of Richard Harris' Professor Dumbledore in front of Hogwarts.
Harry's figurine pushing his trolley isn't the only item from Funko's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary collection that's sold out though: Target's exclusive Diagon Alley lineup has already run out of Ginny at Flourish and Blotts and Hagrid at the Leaky Cauldron. Only Harry at Eeylops Owl Emporium, Griphook at Gringotts, and Ron at Quality Quidditch Supplies remain shoppable.
With 20th anniversary celebrations in full swing, it's best to pick up the special Funko Pops as soon as possible before they sell out. Shop everything at Walmart, Amazon, and Target now below.
