The special edition Sorcerer's Stone Funko Pops of the trio feature them in their costumes from the third act of the movie, when Harry, Hermione, and Ron fight through the iconic series of tests including the vines of the Devil's Snare, the room of flying keys, and the deadly game of Wizard's Chess. Ron's figurine even sees him tangled by the plant's vines while a bloody Harry holds the Sorcerer's Stone and a Fair Isle sweater-wearing Hermione points her dragon heartstring wand.