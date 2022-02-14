Harry Hamlin says gay role in Making Love 'ended my film career,' adds he's 'proud' of movie

Hamlin reflected on the role for the film's 40th anniversary, calling the 1982 romance drama "way ahead of its time."

At the height of his film career, Harry Hamlin starred as an openly gay man in the 1982 romance film Making Love. And while he's "proud" of the role, Hamlin surmised that it "ended my film career" in a new interview commemorating the film's 40th anniversary.

In the movie, Hamlin played Barry, a hedonistic novelist in Los Angeles who begins a tempestuous affair with a successful young doctor, Zack (Michael Ontkean), who is happily married to a television executive (Kate Jackson). Zack's idyllic life is torn asunder when confronted with his attraction to other men.

A film about a same-sex affair was a rarity for major studios at the time, but director Arthur Hiller's Making Love was the type of "serious" and "meaningful" project that Hamlin wanted to tackle — much to the concern of the actor's inner circle.

MAKING LOVE Harry Hamlin as Bart in 'Making Love' | Credit: Everett Collection

"I was told by a lot of people, you can't do that movie," Hamlin told PEOPLE. "I think it had been offered to pretty much everybody in town and everyone had turned it down because they thought it might be damaging to their careers. I didn't see it that way."

Hamlin continued, "I was looking for something serious and something meaningful, rather than doing a movie about vampire bats invading a small town in the Midwest, which is the type of fare I was being offered at the time. It was way ahead of its time."

With the encouragement of his agent, Hamlin took the role: "He said, 'Everyone knows you're straight so you're going to be okay,'" Hamlin recounted. "But I didn't really pay much attention to any of that noise. I thought it was interesting and bold. I was attracted to that."

Hamlin reflected on the negative reviews that followed, contending that the reception ended his studio film career.

Harry Hamlin Harry Hamlin | Credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

"For years, I'd think, was that the reason why I stopped getting calls? And finally realized that was the last time I ever did a movie for a studio," Hamlin said. "I've done independent films but never a studio film. I had been doing nothing but studio films and basically going out on all the castings for all the movies. That stopped completely.

"It never really got the attention that I think it probably deserves, given the time in which it was released," Hamlin continued, adding, "I think it just had to do with the fact of the studio system being a closed system and once they saw there could be some confusion about my sexuality, then they just said they didn't want to take the chance."

Regardless of the initial reception, Hamlin is well aware that he "went on to have a great career — and I still do." Hamlin — noting the "tectonic shift" in LGBTQ+ stories since then — added, "I'm very proud of having done that movie."

"People come up and thank me for making the film and say they were affected by it and that it helped them come out or it helped them talk to their parents about their sexuality," Hamlin said. "Very rarely does one have an opportunity to have that kind of effect out there in the zeitgeist."

The actor has since made a mark in TV, starring in L.A. Law, The Nanny, Veronica Mars, The Hot Zone, Mad Men, and Harry Loves Lisa alongside his Bravolebrity wife Lisa Rinna, among others. Hamlin received three Golden Globe nominations for his work in legal drama L.A. Law.