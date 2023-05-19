Ford accepted the honorary Palme d'Or at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere: "I'm very touched. I'm very moved by this."

Indiana Jones icon Harrison Ford fought back tears and became visibly emotional while accepting a major career award Thursday at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 80-year-old actor took the festival stage before the world premiere of his final turn as the adventurer in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, where he was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or for his achievements.

"I'm very touched. I'm very moved by this. They say when you're about to die you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life," Ford told the audience, referencing clips that reportedly played in the room before he thanked his spouse and those in attendance for supporting his work.

He continued, "My life has been enabled by my lovely wife [Calista Flockhart], who has supported my passions and my dreams. I'm grateful. Thank you. And, you know, I love you, [the audience], too. Thank you. You've given my life purpose and meaning, and I'm grateful for that."

The Palme d'Or award is considered one of the most prestigious in the global film industry and is given out each year following the full presentation of the esteemed festival's slate and a jury vote.

Ford's final turn as Indiana Jones was received with a five-minute standing ovation at the festival, though initial critical reviews for the project were mixed, as the film currently stands at a 43 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 14 published reactions.

In EW's exclusive preview of the new film, actor Mads Mikkelsen, who portrays the project's central villain, revealed that he met Ford for the first time while the star was in character as Indy.

"I met Indiana Jones before I met Harrison Ford, because he stepped out of his trailer after he had a costume fitting," Mikkelsen said. "And he stepped out with the hat, the jacket, and the whip, which was fun."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens June 30 in theaters. Watch Ford break down over his Cannes award in the video above.

